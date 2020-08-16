ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.28 million and $25,374.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002167 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00706172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00097189 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00084911 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000974 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

