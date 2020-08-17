$0.08 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Envista reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 742,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,480. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Envista by 89.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

