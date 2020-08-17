-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASLN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.62. 52,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,774. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

