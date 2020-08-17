$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Gladstone Land posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth $6,335,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.1% in the first quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 2,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,075. The stock has a market cap of $351.77 million, a P/E ratio of -143.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

