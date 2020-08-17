$0.16 EPS Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASH. BidaskClub raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,371. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $709.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $64,086.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,724 shares of company stock worth $2,694,544. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 27,236.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

