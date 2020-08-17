$0.31 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. Starbucks posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.95. 5,348,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,943. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.