$1.12 EPS Expected for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.11. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.48. 161,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,259,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,998,000 after purchasing an additional 530,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

