$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,313. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

