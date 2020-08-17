12th Street Asset Management Company LLC Has $35.70 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 9.9% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Dollar General by 43.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 477,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.71. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

