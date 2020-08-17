1ST Source Bank Acquires 843 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. 8,355,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735,115. The company has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

