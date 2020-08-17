1ST Source Bank Acquires 89 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $54,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,613,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.37. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

