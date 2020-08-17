1ST Source Bank Has $20.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,217 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 142,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,429,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,063,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.