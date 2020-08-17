1ST Source Bank Has $3.39 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after acquiring an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after acquiring an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after acquiring an additional 493,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 9,520,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,101,185. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

