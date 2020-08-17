1ST Source Bank Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,970,000 after buying an additional 3,985,000 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

PFE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. 16,553,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

