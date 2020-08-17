1ST Source Bank Purchases 494 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.68 on Monday, reaching $339.96. 1,495,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,779. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $345.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,304,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

