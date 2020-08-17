1ST Source Bank Purchases 5,541 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,770,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

