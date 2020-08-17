1ST Source Bank Sells 124 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 25,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.46, for a total value of $10,002,279.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at $62,480,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $30.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,445,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $409.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.94. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $496.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

