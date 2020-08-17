1ST Source Bank Sells 281 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

Shares of HD traded up $7.69 on Monday, reaching $288.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,498,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $289.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

