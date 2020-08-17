1ST Source Bank Sells 416 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1ST Source Bank lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 351,501 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $3,402,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,970,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

