1ST Source Bank Sells 625 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $135.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.