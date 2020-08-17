23,981 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

