2,683 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,174,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,356,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 138,537 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 70,399 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.83. 86,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,394. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

