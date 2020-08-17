$4.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $4.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.85 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.52 billion to $18.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $22.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 4.51%.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.43.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.55. 369,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,741. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

