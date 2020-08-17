$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report sales of $8.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.94 billion and the lowest is $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.04 billion to $35.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.45 billion to $38.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.76. The company had a trading volume of 628,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,947. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.32. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.78. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

