8,055 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,955,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 415,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 364.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 51,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. 1,411,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,504. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.