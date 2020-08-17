$81.85 Million in Sales Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report $81.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the highest is $83.20 million. Descartes Systems Group reported sales of $80.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $340.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.50 million to $342.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $376.35 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $377.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.86. 103,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,487. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33. Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 116.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

