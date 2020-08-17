8,923 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.