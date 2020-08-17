Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,743,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Abbott Laboratories worth $433,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,056,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,615,000 after buying an additional 203,815 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,425 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 63,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.26.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

