Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2020 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/10/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/7/2020 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Acadia Healthcare have outperformed its industry in a year. Its top line showed an increasing trend over the years, driven by organic and inorganic growth. The company is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given its impressive balance sheet. Acadia Healthcare has been focused on acquisitions, which are expected to add scale to business, positioning it for long-term growth in the healthcare sector. The company has been generating positive cash from operations over the years, which provides the company financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions and growth-related activities. However, rising expenses and high labor costs weigh on margins. Its U.K. business remains challenged with weak census and pressures related to nurse staffing. The withdrawal of 2020 earnings guidance due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 bothers us.”

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,696. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare Company Inc alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $673,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.