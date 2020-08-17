Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accenture by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 8,128.4% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,162.0% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,732,000 after buying an additional 410,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $233.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.