Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ATEYY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advantest has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $65.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEYY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Advantest in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

