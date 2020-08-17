Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2020

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ATEYY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.41. 541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advantest has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $65.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEYY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Advantest in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit