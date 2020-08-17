AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Up 0.2% This Week

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 17th. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, BitForex and BCEX. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $35,633.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00039254 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.67 or 0.05628260 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00048180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003184 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx, BCEX, BtcTrade.im, BitForex, Huobi, Bibox, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

