Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,516.24. The stock had a trading volume of 998,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,031.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

