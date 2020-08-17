American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Tower by 109.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 1,701,953 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after acquiring an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 198.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 619,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,898,000 after purchasing an additional 412,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $250.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,286. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

