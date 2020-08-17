Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 104,660 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 1.4% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.23% of Amphenol worth $66,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,822,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,007,383,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $473,112,000 after purchasing an additional 331,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.89. 838,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,509. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,082 shares of company stock worth $62,405,101. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

