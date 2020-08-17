Analysts Anticipate Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 436,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

In other news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,212.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

