Analysts Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $126.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the highest is $131.45 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $80.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $414.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $402.82 million to $421.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $672.59 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $680.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after buying an additional 632,726 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 495,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,337. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

