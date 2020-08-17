Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.85 Million

Analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post sales of $24.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.50 million and the highest is $25.20 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $46.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $78.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.22 million to $78.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $91.20 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $92.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.48. 65,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,835. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $41,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 47,196 shares of company stock valued at $101,626 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,271,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,402 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises 8.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 12.79% of S&W Seed worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.