Analysts Expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.70 Million

Analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to post sales of $248.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.80 million to $257.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $155.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

CPE traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $367.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $18,917,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 670.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

