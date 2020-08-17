Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.00). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of $2.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 128.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Shares of CBRL traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.99. 189,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $174.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

