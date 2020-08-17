Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

NGLOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 100,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

