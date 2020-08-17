Antibe Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Short Interest Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 2,350.0% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATBPF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 44,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.25. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.39% and a negative net margin of 193.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

