Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Short Interest Update

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aozora Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430. Aozora Bank has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aozora Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group.

