Apriem Advisors Acquires 11,220 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.9% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank lifted its stake in Intel by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 899,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

