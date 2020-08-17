Apriem Advisors Buys 66 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

