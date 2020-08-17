Apriem Advisors Makes New $345,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.39. 129,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.73 and a 200 day moving average of $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

