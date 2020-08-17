Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,045 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $121,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,440 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.51. 389,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.