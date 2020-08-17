Aryacoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $75,596.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005118 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

