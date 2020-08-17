Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 144,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 97,393 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2,008.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 357,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 157,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 431.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.98. 7,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.61 and a quick ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.29. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 136.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Analyst Recommendations for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

