Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 73,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,010. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATCMF shares. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price target on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 target price on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

